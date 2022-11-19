Mahtomedi struck for two long touchdowns in the first quarter of their state semifinal game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, revving up excitement in their fans and stoking their hopes for a return to the Prep Bowl.
After that, though, it was all Elk River, as the undefeated Elks took charge and ousted the Zephyrs 38-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mahtomedi finished 10-2, on the heels of a state runner-up season in 2021. The Elks (12-0) advanced to the Class 5A finals in the Prep Bowl against Mankato West or Rogers, who’ll duel Saturday evening.
The Elks’ running quarterback, Cade Osterman, carried 18 times for 225 yards, leading a 387-yard ground game as the Elks led by as much as 35-14.
Meanwhile, the Elks shut down the Zephyrs’ vaunted ground game except for one play, holding them to 96 net yards. The Zephyrs kept it interesting with a big day passing the ball.
Corey Bohmert broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown, his 28th of the season, to open the scoring. On his other 17 carries, Bohmert was held to 40 yards, for a season-low total of 104, finishing his memorable season with 2,323 yards.
The Zephyrs got a 40-yard touchdown pass over the top from Charlie Brandt to Michael Barry later in the first quarter and led 14-7 at the stop. The Elks had a five-yard TD by Gavin Schmidt.
Elk River vaulted into a 27-14 halftime lead on TD runs by Osterman of two and 63 yards in the second quarter, plus a seven-yarder by Logan Bunker. They added Bunker’s five-yard TD and a field goal in the third period.
Brandt heaved another TD pass to Barry, from 51 yards, in the fourth quarter, and finished 13-for-22 for 229 yards and no interceptions.
Barry, on the same field where his sister Audrey scored all three goals in Mahtomedi’s state soccer championship win a year earlier, caught seven balls for 145 yards.
The Zephyr defense, after an outstanding game to beat explosive St. Thomas Academy 20-14 in overtime six days earlier, stopped the Elks just once. That stop was thanks to Nick Rollinger’s leaping interception near the goal line.
Mahtomedi ….. 14 0 7 0 — 21
Elk River …….. 7 20 9 0 — 38
Mah — Corey Bohmert 64 run (Sebastian De La Torre kick)
ER — Gavin Schmidt 5 run (Carter Bloom kick)
Mah — Michael Barry 40 pass from Charlie Brandt (De La Torre kick)
ER — Cade Osterman 2 run (Bloom kick)
ER — Osterman 63 run (Bloom kick)
ER — Logan Bunker 7 run (Bloom kick)
ER — Bunker 5 run (run failed)
Mah —Barry 51 pass from Brandt (De La Torre kick)
ER — Bloom 27 field goal
Team statistics
Rushing — Mahtomedi 25-96, Elk River 48-367
Passing — Mahtomedi 13-22-229, 0 int; Elk River 3-6-34, 1 int
Offensive plays-yards — Mahtomedi 47-325, Elk River 54-401
First down — Mahtomedi 17, Elk River 27
Turnovers — Mahtomedi 1 (fumble), Elk River 1 (interception)
Penalties-yards — Mahtomedi 2-30, Elk Rive 2-5
Mahtomedi statistics
Rushing — Bohmert 18-104, Cole Saenger 2-4, Brandt 5-(-12)
Passing — Brandt 13-22-239, 0 int
Receiving — Michael Barry 7-145, Ramsey Morrell 3-59, Andrew Breien 3-25
Interception — Nick Rollinger
Tackle leaders — Javan Harvey 9, Bohmert 8, Will Harris 7, Saenger 6, Rollinger 5
Elk River statistics
Rushing — Osterman 18-225, Bunker 17-83, Myles Gordon 10-65, Schmidt 14-63
Passing — Osterman 3-5-34, 1 int
Receiving — Caleb Sandstorm 1-13, Jack Lachmiller 1-14, Bunker 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.