The Mahtomedi boys hockey team got special recognition from the Star-Tribune at the paper’s All-Metro Sports Awards program Wednesday evening at Target Center.
Among all the state champion teams in all the sports, the Mahtomedi skaters were chosen as Team of the Year, in recognition of the Zephyrs remarkable back-to-back upsets of the top two ranked teams for the Class A crown at Xcel Energy Center in March.
“A Hermantown-Warroad rematch in the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament championship game was expected, no destined, to conclude the 2022-23 season. At least until Mahtomedi broke up the party,” the Star-Tribune noted in its coverage of the event Thursday.
Mahtomedi toppled defending champion Hermantown 2-1 in the semifinals and previously-unbeaten, top-ranked Warroad 6-5 in the finals on Jonny Grove’s overtime goal. The Zephyrs had lost to both teams in the regular season.
Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl and several of his players were on hand to accept the award.
The Star-Tribune honored a student athlete of the year (Rob Htoo of St. Paul Harding), teams of the year (the girls team was Rosemount softball), coaches of the year (Kent Hamre, St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball, and Bryan Schnettler, Wayzata boys basketball) and all their all-metro picks.
