Mounds View will have four wrestlers in the state tournament, all of whom were runners-up in the Section 4AAA tournament Saturday in Stillwater.
Javan Kaufman (23-12), a junior, was 3-1 with two pins and a technical fall at 126 pounds. He was pinned by Stillwater’s Javan Taschuk in 41 seconds in the finals, then beat Roseville’s Michael Wosenheleh in a true-second match via tech fall, 15-0.
Brendan Dunagan (39-8), a senior, was 2-1 plus a bye at 160 pounds. He lost in overtime to Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke 8-6 in the finals, then beat White Bear Lake’s Monte Collins 7-0 in a true-second match.
Mannix Morgan (34-9), a junior, was 2-1 plus a bye at 170 pounds, losing to Stillwater’s Anthony Tuttle 6-4 in the finals. He beat Centennial’s Isaiah Bettinger 7-3 in the semifinals.
Jacob Solheim (22-15), a freshman, was 2-1 at 195. He got pinned in the finals by Stillwater’s Josh Piechowski in 3:04, then won a true-second match over Centennial’s Cameron Bettinger via pin in 1:08.
Placing third were eighth-grader Apollo Ashby (16-12), who was 3-2 at 106; senior Ben Wynia (21-14), who was 3-1 at 138; and junior Nuh Misirli (25-8), who was 2-1 with two pins at 285.
Quin Morgan (5-6), eighth-grader, took fourth at 132. Placing fifth were junior Daniel Cerny (20-13), who was 2-2 at 113; junior Brady Donahue (14-10), who was 2-2 at 152; and sophomore Brady Ahlquist (7-11), who was 2-2 at 182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.