Matt Sloan, White Bear Lake’s lone entrant in the state wrestling final eight tournament, won one of three matches and placed sixth on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Sloan, a junior, lost to Shakopee’s Jadon Hellerud 1-0 in the quarterfinals. He pinned Owatonna’s Max McEnelly In 3:55 in the consolation bracket, and lost to Wayzata’s Dominic Hein in the fifth place match, 2-1 in overtime, via tiebreaker. He finished 32-6.
