The second of two COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to residents and staff members at The Waters of White Bear Lake last week. Staff members at the senior residence created a festive atmosphere during the process by dressing up as characters from the Wizard of Oz and crafting a version of the yellow brick road leading down hallways to the vaccination stations.
