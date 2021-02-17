The second of two COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to residents and staff members at The Waters of White Bear Lake last week. Staff members at the senior residence created a festive atmosphere during the process by dressing up as characters from the Wizard of Oz and crafting a version of the yellow brick road leading down hallways to the vaccination stations.

