A volunteer gift wrapping event at the White Bear Country Inn last week. Rotary volunteers, along with friends and family wrapped boxes of chocolate to be delivered (by Santa) to residents of area senior facilities.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rudy’s Redeye Grill and the White Bear Lake Rotary are unable to do their traditional Dinner with Santa Program. The alternative gift distribution was made possible with sponsorship provided by area organizations, businesses and individuals including the White Bear Country Inn, Express Employment Professionals, Spire Credit Union, Rudy’s Redeye Grill, Holiday Inn & Suites, Joseph McKasy Commercial Real Estate and Susan Hartzell.
