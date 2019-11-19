WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A Minneapolis woman died after a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in the early morning Nov. 18.
Leslie Goodale, 50, was traveling northbound near County Road H2 when her Honda CRV went off the road into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She struck a cement sound barrier post and was ejected from her vehicle. She died at the scene.
According to the State Patrol, the road conditions were dry. Goodale was not wearing a seat belt.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and White Bear Lake Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the accident.
Sara Marie Moore
