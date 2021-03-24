Medicine Chest Pharmacy owner Rich Johnson and store manager Lindsay Schlichting presented a check to Sara Hanson from the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, a $2,240 donation from the sale of the Historical Winter Village Building Replicas this past holiday season. Medicine Chest sold almost 450 buildings. Work is already underway on new buildings for this year.
featured
Winter Village sales support White Bear Lake Area Historical Society
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Mahtomedi supports clean car standards
- Wald recognized for leadership
- MnDOT priorities discussed among local officials
- ‘Many Faces’ presents March programs
- Vaccine crusader hails from White Bear Lake
- Winter Village sales support White Bear Lake Area Historical Society
- Housing initiative brings question: How to engage public
- Buckthorn busters keep busy in Vadnais Heights
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Baby Miss Lino Lakes is headed to national pageant
- Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash when struck by wanted felon in stolen vehicle
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Buckthorn busters keep busy in Vadnais Heights
- Vaccine crusader hails from White Bear Lake
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Lino Lakes Council glimpses Y future
- Boys hockey: Bishop goal in OT lifts Bears over Royals in section opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.