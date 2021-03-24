Winter Village sales support White Bear Lake Area Historical Society

Medicine Chest Pharmacy owner Rich Johnson and store manager Lindsay Schlichting presented a check to Sara Hanson from the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, a $2,240 donation from the sale of the Historical Winter Village Building Replicas this past holiday season. Medicine Chest sold almost 450 buildings. Work is already underway on new buildings for this year.

