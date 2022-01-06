Another installment of the outdoor White Bear Lake Winter Farmers at Tamarack Nature Center, featuring a wide variety of locally sourced food items, condiments and crafts is planned for Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information about the farmers market, vendors and locally sourced agriculture at forksinthedirt.com.

