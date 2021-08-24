The White Bear Lake Police Department (WBPD) is investigating a shooting that happened over night.
At 11:57 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, the WBPD received a report of gunshots in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old male who had multiple gunshot wounds. WBPD Captain Dale Hager confirmed the male was taken to the hospital, but his status is unknown.
“We believe this is an isolated incident. We don’t believe there is any danger to the public,” Hager said.
The incident remains under investigation. White Bear Lake Fire also responded to the scene.
