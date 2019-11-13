Performances of “Aida” are at 7 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 with matinee performances Nov. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. at the White Bear Lake Area High School - North Campus Theater. Free tickets are available to senior citizens for the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, Nov. 16, but tickets should be reserved through the regular ticket process. Go to isd624.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
