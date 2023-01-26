White Bear Lake Police officer in recovery after being shot during arrest

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A member of the White Bear Lake Police Department was shot multiple times during a recent arrest he and fellow officers made Tuesday night, Jan. 24, according to a press release from the department.
Officers arrived at the Lakewood Hills apartment building in the 3100 block of Karth Road to arrest a 33-year-old male suspect who had a Ramsey County felony domestic assault warrant.
During the interaction between the officers and the suspect, the man shot one officer — whose name the department is not releasing — three times.
The White Bear Lake Fire Department transported the injured officer to the hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
Officers successfully arrested the suspect hours later at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and booked him at the Ramsey County Jail, where he awaits pending formal charges.
This is a developing story. Look for more details in the Feb. 1 print edition of the White Bear Press.
