WHITE BEAR LAKE — A 33-year-old White Bear Lake man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting White Bear Lake Police Department Officer Ryan Sheak on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr. was arrested early Jan. 25 and taken to the Ramsey County Jail after an exchange of gunshots with police officers took place in the Lakewood Hills apartment building in the 3100 block of Karth Road, according to court documents.

Officer Ryan Sheak

White Bear Lake Police Department Officer Ryan Sheak is in stable condition as of Friday, Jan. 27, after being shot three times earlier this week while carrying out an arrest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.