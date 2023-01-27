Crime scene tape was strung outside the Lakewood Hills apartment building Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, following an incident in which White Bear Lake Police Department Officer Ryan Sheak was shot multiple times during an arrest that previous night. The suspect, Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., was eventually arrested and charged with multiple felonies.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — A 33-year-old White Bear Lake man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting White Bear Lake Police Department Officer Ryan Sheak on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr. was arrested early Jan. 25 and taken to the Ramsey County Jail after an exchange of gunshots with police officers took place in the Lakewood Hills apartment building in the 3100 block of Karth Road, according to court documents.
The officers arrived the night of Jan. 24 to arrest Holmgren on a felony domestic assault warrant in Ramsey County in connection with a March 2021 case, for which he had failed to make a court appearance.
Officers entered the apartment unit with the permission of Holmgren’s family members, who were also present. He was in his bedroom and became belligerent after the officers told him they were there to arrest him. Holmgren refused to come out; instead, he yelled at them and said he was ready to die.
Police reported he then fired multiple gunshots from his bedroom. Three of the shots struck Sheak — a six-year veteran of the police department — wounding him in the leg, stomach and pelvis. The officers returned gunfire, later retreating from the apartment and calling backup from several surrounding police agencies during the ensuing standoff. Officers also evacuated other residents in the apartment building for their safety.
Sheak was transported to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition, according to a statement White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson released Friday, Jan. 27.
Holmgren continued to threaten to kill the police officers during standoff negotiations, which lasted about two hours. SWAT team members eventually deployed a chemical agent into Holmgren’s apartment. Holmgren later surrendered to law enforcement and was arrested.
Officers recovered a 9 mm pistol from the restroom next to Holmgren’s bedroom. The magazine was empty, but a live round was still in the chamber.
In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Holmgren was charged with four counts of first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon or deadly force against law enforcement officers.
“We would like to thank the White Bear Lake community and our citizens for the outpouring of support they have shown our department over the course of this past week,” Swanson said in her statement. “This incident was successfully resolved with an arrest thanks to our officers as well as our partner agencies around the metro area. We would also like to recognize the hard work of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, which resulted in criminal charges against the suspect.”
Holmgren’s first appearance in Ramsey County District Court following the Jan. 25 arrest happened Friday, Jan. 27. Judge Paul Yang ordered Holmgren to undergo a mental competency evaluation and set his bail at $3 million. Holmgren’s next hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. March 15.
According to court records, Holmgren has threatened violence against family members in the past and has a history of civil commitments for mental illness.
In November 2020, he pleaded guilty to a charge of gross misdemeanor domestic assault stemming from an April 17, 2020, incident in which he threatened to kill his mother and his mother’s boyfriend. Holmgren was convicted of that offense on March 3, 2021, and sentenced to 90 days in jail, 80 days of which were to be stayed during a two-year probation period.
However, the court ordered to annul that probation following a March 15, 2021, incident in which he again threatened to kill his mother and shoved her out of the apartment at one point. He later threatened to kill the White Bear Lake Police officer who subsequently arrested him and threatened violence against that officer’s family members.
At the time of his March 15, 2021, arrest, Holmgren had been under court supervision on a stay of adjudication for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in connection with a Dec. 9, 2018, incident.
Holmgren also has a pending case involving two charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct related to an Oct. 4, 2022, incident at a White Bear Lake gas station. According to court documents, he confronted and pushed staff members and threatened to shoot them. He was pepper sprayed by a staff member as a result of his behavior. A staff member also was cited for disorderly conduct.
