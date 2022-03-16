Cast and crew members recently participated in a dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming production of “Get a Clue!,” the 75th Annual White Bear Lake Lions Club Show. The musical comedy, loosely based on the Clue board game, tells the story of the beginning of the White Bear Lake Lions Club and how they came to do an Annual Show. Proceeds from the benefit event help fund community initiatives. The club’s first benefit show raised funds for lights at Price Field, the primary high school field at the time. This year the club is working on an all-access playground area at Lakewood Hills Park.
Show times for Get a Clue! are 7 p.m., March 17, 18 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19 at the Central Middle School auditorium.
Find more information or purchase tickets at www.whitebearlions.org.
