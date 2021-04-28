White Bear Lake boating buddies

An early season angler and his canine companion had White Bear Lake mostly to themselves as they floated offshore near Manitou Island during a brief burst of sunshine late last week. According to the Minnesota DNR website, fishing seasons open for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout on Saturday, May 15. This year’s date is the latest possible opener under Minnesota statute, which sets the fishing opener as the Saturday two weeks prior to the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
