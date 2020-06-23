White Bear Lake area small business owners shared the extreme challenges they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
In a video presentation directed at Minnesota's Governor, the business owners shared their stories and illustrated why it was necessary to safely reopen the state at 100% capacity by June 19th. Participants included Rita Pechman, Lake Area Bank, John Lupo, Grandma's Bakery, Barbara Mundis, @All Star Pet Hotel & Day Care and Bill Foussard, Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn & Rudy's Redeye Grill - White Bear Lake, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.