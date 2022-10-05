What's Happening: Local Events

PUNKINMANIA
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Mahtomedi District Education Center and Veteran's Memorial Park
Details: Community event sponsored by the Wildwood Lions Club and the Kramer-Berg American Legion Post 507. Painted and regular pumpkins for sale, games, crafts, fire trucks, food and more.
Contact: wildwoodlionsclub.org
“DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 & 14; 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 & 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 & 16
Where: Hanifl Performing Arts Center,
Details: Childrens Performing Arts production includes Disney's favorite heroes and villians.
Contact: childrensperformingartsmn.org
SENIOR HOUSING DAY
When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Where: White Bear Senior Center, 2484 E County Rd F
Details: Learn about local senior housing options in the area. Representatives from local facilities will be available to talk about the services they offer. Explore options and get answers without the pressure.
Contact: 651-653-3121
FILLEBROWN HOUSE TOURS
When: 10-11 a.m. and 11:30-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Fillebrown House, 4735 Lake Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Tour the 1879 lakeside cottage with a guide to hear the stories of the Noyes, Young and Fillebrown families who have used this property as their summer home, and see the Stick Style architecture. Registration $12.
Contact: whitebearhistory.square.site
HARVEST FEST & GIANT PUMPKIN WEIGH-OFF
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Lowell Park, 201 Water St., downtown Stillwater
Details: Giant pumpkin weigh-off, chili cook-off, carving exhibitions, games, music, pumpkin regatta, tractor pull, street dance.
Contact: harvestfeststillwater.com
GANGSTER BUS TOURS
When: 10-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: White Bear Lake Armory, 2228 4th St.
Details: Outing explores the hideouts and haunts of the 1930s-era gangsters who laid low in the cottages around White Bear and Bald Eagle Lakes, including a Mahtomedi speakeasy and the location of a notorious dance club. Advanced tickets required; $25.
Contact: whitebearhistory.square.site
GARNET LODGE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Arch Duncan Masonic Center, Garnet Lodge #166, 4923 Stewart Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. $10/adults; $5 ages 6 – 12; 5 and under free.
LAKE WOBEGON BRASS BAND
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Chautauqua Fine Arts Center, Mahtomedi High School
Details: 30-member band performs marches, show tunes, pieces from the classic brass band literature, and commissioned works. Tickets $30/adults, $25/seniors, $20/students.
Contact: wildwoodartistseries.com
COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
When and Where: 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 E. County Road F
Details: To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800 733-2767. All blood types needed.
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Where: Community of Grace Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake
Details: All are welcome to save money on food that is bought in bulk an available to the public at a discount.
Contact: thefoodgroupmn.org
LUNCH AND TABLE GAMES
When: noon Wednesday, Oct. 12
Where: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights
Details: Bring a bag lunch and play table games with friends. Coffee provided.
Contact: 651-204-6000 or cityvadnaisheights.com/seniors
VADNAIS HEIGHTS FOOD PROGRAM
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 E. County Road F
Details: Distribution of food to any family in need and considered low income. May register day of event.
Contact: 612-245-9259 or cityvadnaisheights.com/foodshelf
SAVE THE DATE
RUN FOR THE APPLES
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Pine Tree Apple Orchard
Details: 5 mile run through the orchard, strawberry fields and pumpkin patch, followed by treats and awards for each age group. Registration and t-shirt $35 before Oct. 16; $45 after and on race day. 1/3 mile kids fun run begins at 10:30 a.m.; $10 before Oct. 16 and $15 after and race day.
Contact: whitebearrotary.org
SCARE IN WHITE BEAR
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Memorial Beach, 4958 Lake Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: 5K and fun run on torch-lit paved path along White Bear Lake. Strollers and dogs welcome. Prizes for best costume. Halloweenie roast.
Contact: 651-440-9625 or mmraces.com
PUMPKIN PATCH 2022
When: 2-7:30 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekends beginning Oct. 12
Where: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights
Contact: 651-429-6595
