What's Happening: Local Events

Slice of Shoreview Days
When: July 22-24
Where: Island Lake Park, 3611 N. Victoria St., Shoreview
Details: Past events have included carnival, art and food vendors, kids activities, and live entertainment. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; fireworks at dusk. Car show Sunday at noon.
Contact: 651-483-2416 or sliceofshoreview.com
Food Truck Friday
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: White Bear Senior Center, 2484 East County Rd. F
Details: Mini donuts, tacos/fajitas, and gyros. Open to the community.
Contact: whitebearseniorprogram.org
Author Visit
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Lake Country Bookseller, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
Details: Sarah Nelson will sign her book “A Park Connects Us.”
Contact: 651-426-0918
Jerry Nelson Concert
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Lakewood Worship Center, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., Maplewood
Details: Internationally known concert pianist from Colorado performs. Doors open at 5:15. Freewill offering.
Contact: 651-226-4289
Birchwood Music in the Park
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Where: Tighe-Schmitz Park (hockey rink), Birchwood
Details: Six member band Any Day Now plays classic rock n' roll and country.
Contact:cityofbirchwood.com
Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland
When: 7-9:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Where: Lakeshore Players Theatre, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Concert celebrates Judy Garland’s music and showmanship as Jennifer Grimm and her 11-piece band as she sings the classics.
Solving Genealogical Problems and Common Mistakes in Your Minnesota Family History Search
When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 25
Where: Zoom
Details: Certified Genealogist Tom Rice shares guidance on how to avoid and resolve common problems and mistakes in your genealogy journey. Registration required.
Contact: 651-724-6001 Ext. 3 or rclreads.org
St. Paul Hiking Club
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: 381 Colleen Dr., Vadnais Heights
Details: Hike on pavement through local neighborhoods, approx. 3 miles.
Contact: stpaulhike.com
Lunch and table games
When: noon Wednesday, July 27
Where: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights
Details: Bring a bag lunch and play table games with friends. Coffee provided.
Contact: 651-204-6000 or cityvadnaisheights.com/seniors
Pizza Picnic
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St.
Details: Enjoy brick over pizza baked by the Bread Ministry, live music and games for all ages. All are welcome to this community event.
Contact: 651-429-9026 or wblumc.org
White Bear Lake Area Relay for Life
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: White Bear Lake Area High School South Campus, 3551 McKnight Road
Details: Typically more than 100 teams and 1,500 participate in a run/walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Live music, food, kids activities, online auction, and stories from survivors.
Contact: relay.acsevents.org
Centerville Music in the Park
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June and July
Where: Hidden Spring Park, 1601 LaMotte Drive, Centerville
Details: Community concerts with various artists/bands.
Contact: centervillemn.com
Circle Pines-Lexington Lions Club Farmer's Market
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 31; 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 5
Where: Municipal Liquor Store, 4139 Woodland Rd., Lexington
Details: Every week, rain or shine.
Contact: 612-272-3386
Centerville Main Street Market & Water Ski Show
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-Aug. 11. Water Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Where: Next to Centerville Elementary, 1721 West View Ave.
Details: Shop among local artisans, pick up produce from a neighborhood farmer and grab a bite to eat from a food truck and watch the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club show. Special events and prizes on Ladies’ Night and July 21, and Kid’s Fest on Aug. 4.
Contact: facebook.com/CentervilleMainStreetMarket or 651-429-3232
Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24; Aug 27 & 28; Sept. 24 & 25
Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Lake Elmo
Details: Free outdoor market with 200+ vendors, food trucks, farmer's market.
Contact: 715-557-1785 or rsgdevelopment.com
Butterfly Bonanza
When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes
Details: Introductory class to butterfly identification followed by a stroll through the prairie and flower gardens. Binoculars and nets provided or bring your own. $5/person; registration required. Ages 7+.
Contact: 763-324-3300 or anokacountyparks.com
Campfire Talks
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Rice Creek Chain of Lakes, 7401 Main Street, Lino Lakes
Details: Join a naturalist for a campfire, interactive activities, and presentation at the campground. Meet at amphitheater. Free.
Contact: 763-324-3300 or anokacountyparks.com
Community Blood Drive
When: 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: New Life Church, 6000 N. 148th St., Hugo
Details: Register to give blood online and fill out a rapid pass in advance.
Contact: redcrosssblood.org/RapidPass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.