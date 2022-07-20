What's Happening: Local Events

The Slice of Shoreview festival includes a carnival, art and food vendors, kids activities, live entertainment and a parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Slice of Shoreview Days

When: July 22-24

Where: Island Lake Park, 3611 N. Victoria St., Shoreview

Details: Past events have included carnival, art and food vendors, kids activities, and live entertainment. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; fireworks at dusk. Car show Sunday at noon. 

Contact: 651-483-2416 or sliceofshoreview.com

 

Food Truck Friday

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: White Bear Senior Center, 2484 East County Rd. F

Details: Mini donuts, tacos/fajitas, and gyros. Open to the community. 

Contact: whitebearseniorprogram.org

 

Author Visit

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Lake Country Bookseller, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

Details: Sarah Nelson will sign her book “A Park Connects Us.”

Contact: 651-426-0918

 

Jerry Nelson Concert

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: Lakewood Worship Center, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., Maplewood

Details: Internationally known concert pianist from Colorado performs. Doors open at 5:15. Freewill offering.

Contact: 651-226-4289

 

Birchwood Music in the Park

When: 6-7:30 p.m. 

Sunday, July 24

Where: Tighe-Schmitz Park (hockey rink), Birchwood

Details: Six member band Any Day Now plays classic rock n' roll and country.

Contact:cityofbirchwood.com

 

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland

When: 7-9:15 p.m. 

Sunday, July 24

Where: Lakeshore Players Theatre, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake

Details: Concert celebrates Judy Garland’s music and showmanship as Jennifer Grimm and her 11-piece band as she sings the classics.

Concert: lakeshoreplayers.org/concert-series-2021

 

Solving Genealogical Problems and Common Mistakes in Your Minnesota Family History Search

When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 25

Where: Zoom

Details: Certified Genealogist Tom Rice shares guidance on how to avoid and resolve common problems and mistakes in your genealogy journey. Registration required.

Contact: 651-724-6001 Ext. 3 or rclreads.org

 

St. Paul Hiking Club

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: 381 Colleen Dr., Vadnais Heights

Details: Hike on pavement through local neighborhoods, approx. 3 miles.

Contact: stpaulhike.com

 

Lunch and table games

When: noon Wednesday, July 27

Where: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights

Details: Bring a bag lunch and play table games with friends. Coffee provided.

Contact: 651-204-6000 or cityvadnaisheights.com/seniors

 

Pizza Picnic

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 28

Where: White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St.

Details: Enjoy brick over pizza baked by the Bread Ministry, live music and games for all ages. All are welcome to this community event.

Contact: 651-429-9026 or wblumc.org

 

White Bear Lake Area Relay for Life

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 29 

Where: White Bear Lake Area High School South Campus, 3551 McKnight Road

Details: Typically more than 100 teams and 1,500 participate in a run/walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Live music, food, kids activities, online auction, and stories from survivors.

Contact: relay.acsevents.org

 

Centerville Music in the Park

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June and July

Where: Hidden Spring Park, 1601 LaMotte Drive, Centerville

Details: Community concerts with various artists/bands.

Contact: centervillemn.com

 

Circle Pines-Lexington Lions Club Farmer's Market

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 31; 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 5

Where: Municipal Liquor Store, 4139 Woodland Rd., Lexington

Details: Every week, rain or shine.

Contact: 612-272-3386

 

Centerville Main Street Market & Water Ski Show

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-Aug. 11. Water Ski Show at 7 p.m.

Where: Next to Centerville Elementary, 1721 West View Ave.

Details: Shop among local artisans, pick up produce from a neighborhood farmer and grab a bite to eat from a food truck and watch the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club show. Special events and prizes on Ladies’ Night and July 21, and Kid’s Fest on Aug. 4.

Contact: facebook.com/CentervilleMainStreetMarket or 651-429-3232

  

Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24; Aug 27 & 28; Sept. 24 & 25

Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Lake Elmo

Details: Free outdoor market with 200+ vendors, food trucks, farmer's market.

Contact: 715-557-1785 or rsgdevelopment.com

 

Butterfly Bonanza

When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes

Details: Introductory class to butterfly identification followed by a stroll through the prairie and flower gardens. Binoculars and nets provided or bring your own. $5/person; registration required. Ages 7+.

Contact: 763-324-3300 or anokacountyparks.com

 

Campfire Talks

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where:  Rice Creek Chain of Lakes, 7401 Main Street, Lino Lakes

Details: Join a naturalist for a campfire, interactive activities, and presentation at the campground. Meet at amphitheater. Free.

Contact: 763-324-3300 or anokacountyparks.com

 

Community Blood Drive

When: 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28

Where: New Life Church, 6000 N. 148th St., Hugo

Details: Register to give blood online and fill out a rapid pass in advance.

Contact:  redcrosssblood.org/RapidPass

