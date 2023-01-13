What's Happening: Local Events

Winter Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Normandy Park Education Center, 2482 County Rd. F. East, White Bear Lake
Details: Monthly market with more than 20 local vendors with locally sourced foods. Hot cider and food trucks.
Contact: forksinthedirt.com
Winter Shindig
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Community Park, 651 E. County Rd. F, Vadnais Heights
Details: Enjoy all things winter with ice skating, snow shoeing, hot chocolate and cookies. Free for all ages.
Contact: cityvadnaisheights.com
Fare for All
When: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
Where: Community of Grace Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake
Details: Opportunity to buy fresh produce and meats at a lower cost. Community-supported and open to everyone.
Contact: thefoodgroupmn.org
“The Niceties”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; and Saturday, Jan. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Story about race, history and power. Tickets $20.
Contact: 651-478-7427 or lakeshoreplayers.org
Twilight Hike
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Belwin Conservancy, 1553 Stagecoach Trail, Afton
Details: Winter walk on the trail at Belwin followed by a campfire and hot beverages. Ages 12+. RSVP required.
Contact: belwin.org
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast Event
When: 6:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16
Where: Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Celebrate the life of Dr. King and consider ways to continue his work. Live music by Cantus. Free breakfast, open to the public.
Contact: manyfaceswblarea.org
Parent-Child Snowshoe Trek
When: 10-11:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16
Where: Tamarack Nature Center, White Bear Township
Details: Go off trail with a naturalist, follow animal tracks, and discover hidden homes beneath the snow. Registration required.
Contact: ramseycounty.us
World Snow Sculpting Championship
When: Jan. 18-22
Where: Lowell Park, Stillwater
Details: Teams from around the world compete for the World Champion title. Social events and activities for the whole family.
Contact: worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com
Community Blood Drive
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 at Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 County Rd. F E; Thursday, Jan. 26 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.
Details: Make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org
Senior Lunch
When: Seatings at 11 a.m. and noon Friday, Jan. 20
Where: White Bear Senior Center
Details: Lunch catered by EAT @ Banning. $5/person; call to register.
Contact: 651-653-3121
Vadnais Heights Food Program
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 E. County Road F
Details: Distribution of food to any family in need and considered low income. May register day of event.
Contact: 612-245-9259 or cityvadnaisheights.com/foodshelf
WBCA Winter Open House
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave.
Details: Free activities for the whole family, including clay experimentation, ice sculpting, dog sleds, and more. Details and registration online.
2nd Annual Auxiliary Chili Contest and Bake Sale
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22
Where: Hugo American Legion, 5383 140th St. N.
Details: Sample a variety of chili and vote for People’s Choice award for a $5 fee.
Contact: 651-255-1432
