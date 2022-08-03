Whats Happening: Local Events

Tour de Bar
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Sak's Sports Bar, 1460 County Rd. E, Vadnais Heights
Details: Bike tour fundraiser stops at 20 establishments in the White Bear Lake area. Participants must be 21.
Contact: tourdebar@hotmail.com
Washington County Fair
When: Aug. 3-7
Where: 12300 N. 40th St., Stillwater
Details: Thousands of exhibits, live music and entertainment, motor sports, rides.
Contact: washingtoncountyfair.org
Author Visit
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: Lake Country Bookseller, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
Details: Sara Nintzel and Dana Jacobs will be signing copies of the kids book, “Dasher”.
Contact: 651-426-0918
“Pippin”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12; 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: North St. Paul High School, 2416 11th Ave. E.
Details: Tartan Theatre's summer community production about a newly graduated prince determined to find meaning in life includes top theatre students from 6 local high schools. Tickets $7-$15.
Contact: tartantheatre.mailchimpsites.com
Taco Johns's Run Baby Run 5K & 10K
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Boatworks Commons, 4495 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake
Details: Flat and fast course along the Lake Ave. Trail. Registration $25 early bird; $35 race day. Includes t-shirt and awards. Proceeds support STRIVE Scholarships at White Bear Lake Area High School.
Contact: whitebearrotary.org
Nooks and Crannies Tour
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Washington County Historic Courthouse, Pine and Third Streets, Stillwater
Details: Explore areas of the Historic Courthouse typically closed to the public, including the basement, dome, and 1870's jail. Held the first Saturday of the month, May-Oct. $10; registration required.
Contact: 651-275-7075 or co.washington.mn.us/hc
Birchwood Music in the Park
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Tighe-Schmitz Park (hockey rink), Birchwood
Details: Keyboardist and vocalist Scottie Miller performs.
Contact:cityofbirchwood.com
Cruisin’ on the Croix Hot Rod & Vintage Car Show
When: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 & 24
Where: Lowell Park, downtown Stillwater
Details: Admire vintage and hot rod cars, food vendors, live music, free family-friendly festivities.
Contact: cruisinonthecroix.com
Food Truck Fridays
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Mahtomedi District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Details: Food truck, yard games, activities and live music. Helps support community education scholarships.
Contact: 651-407-2018 or communityed.mahtomedi.k12.mn.us
ReConnect: 2022 Summer Concert Series
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 21 & 28
Where: White Bear Lake United Methodist Church 1851 Birch St.
Details: Outdoor music-based worship concert includes the music of Simon and Garfunkel with Super Duos with Pat Balder on Aug. 14; the Magic of Disney music with Trish Sisson and Jay Soulen on Aug. 21; and country music through the decades with Hitchville on Aug. 28. Free and open to the community. Bring a blanket or chair.
Contact: 651-429-9026 or wblumc.org
Ongoing Events
White Bear Lake Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, through Oct.
Where: Clark St. between 2nd and 3rd Streets, downtown White Bear Lake
Details: Produce includes organic produce, natural meats and cheeses, honey, syrup, baked goods, plants and flowers.
Contact: 651-747-3650 or whitebearlake.org
Mahtomedi Area Farmer's Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, through Oct. 1
Where: Veteran's Memorial Park
Details: Local growers, artisans, and community resource table.
Contact: mahtomedifarmersmarket@gmail.com
Summer Tuesdays
When: 5-9 pm Tuesdays in July and Aug.
Where: Lowell Park, Downtown Stillwater
Details: Free family event includes market vendors, food, music, stage performances; family movie at dusk.
Contact: summertuesdays.com
Yoga on the Beach
When: 9 a.m., Wednesdays; 8 and 9 a.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10
Where: Memorial Beach, 4980 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake
Details: All are welcome to find peace and presence through Yogadevotion. $10 registration fee at class or online.
Contact: 651-253-1148 or yogadevotion.com
Beach Yoga
When: 7-8 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 26
Where: Memorial Beach, 4980 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake
Details: All are welcome. Donations welcome.
Midwest Ski Otters shows
When: 6 p.m. Sundays beginning second Sunday in June throughout the summer
Where: Goose Lake on Hoffman Road in White Bear Lake
Details: White Bear-based team of 120 amateur skiers from metro area
Contact: skiotter.com
Bald Eagle Waterski Club Shows
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, mid-June through August
Where: Centerville Lake in Centerville
Details: Members of all ages perform waterskiing tricks. Club also performs at summer festivals throughout the state.
Contact: baldeaglewaterskishows.com
