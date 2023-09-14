11th Annual Gloria’s Shortest Marathon
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Corner of Bald Eagle Ave. & 3rd St., White Bear Lake
Details: Fundraiser for the White Bear Area Food Shelf begins with a White Castle card feed followed by a one-block run/walk/roll. Register by Sept. 7; see information online.
Contact: whitebearfoodshelf.org or 651-426-3088
Free Produce Market
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: St. Andrews, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi
Details: All are welcome to pick up free produce. Bring your own bag.
Contact: 651-407-5310 or whitebearfoodshelf.org
‘Inspired by Nature’ Community Reception
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave.
Details: View the exhibit by the Great River Chapter of American Society of Botanical Artists depicting plants with scientific accuracy and aesthetic sensitivity. Meet the artists and the WBCA’s new executive director. Free with registration
Contact: whitebeararts.org
League of Women Voters-White Bear Lake Area
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Mahtomedi District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Details: Speakers will present about the 2023 legislative accomplishments and election laws. Free to the public, RSVP encouraged.
Contact: bit.ly/LWVWBL2023
9th Annual NorthStar Watermedia National Juried Exhibition
When: Sept. 15 to Oct. 29
Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, WI
Details: 80 selected paintings by regional and national watermedia artists. Mon-Sat 9:30am-9:30pm ; Sun noon-5pm
Websites: www.northstarwatermedia.com/exhibitions
‘The Three Musketeers’
When: Sept. 15-Oct. 1
Where: Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave.
Details: Lakeshore Players’ presents the story of adventure, unexpected heroes, and everlasting friendship. Ticket details online.
Contact: lakeshoreplayers.org
Author visit
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15
Where: Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
Details: David LaRochelle will sign copies of his two new children’s books ‘100 Mighty Dragons All Named Broccoli’ and ‘See the Ghost: Three Stories About Things You Cannot See’.
Contact: 651-426-0918
Vadnais Heights Food Program
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 E. County Road F
Details: Distribution of food to any family in need and considered low income. May register day of event.
Contact: 612-245-9259 or cityvadnaisheights.com/foodshelf
25th Annual Northwoods Humane Society’s Walk with the Animals
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Lent Town Hall, 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy
Details: A 1.5 mile walk, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, dog and cat nail trimming and microchipping for purchase, food for sale, shopping, and other activities for pets and humans.
White Bear Township Day
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Polar Lakes Park, 1280 Hammond Rd.
Details: Free community festival with live music and entertainment, vendor market, demos, Viking Automotive Car Show, kids activities, Bingo, food trucks, beer garden and fireworks show.
Contact: whitebeartownship.org
One Last Tri
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: White Bear Lake County park, 5050 Lake Ave.
Details: 4 race options include shortened swim, longer bike through horse country, and run along the lake. Barbecue follows race. Details and registration information online.
Contact: mmraces.com/one-last-tri
St. Mary of the Lake Fall Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: St. Mary of the Lake Parish Life Center, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Annual community festival includes live music by the Emerson Avnue Band, food trucks, beverages, marketplace with handmade items, Bingo, raffles, and kids games. All are welcome.
Contact: 651-429-7771 or stmarys-wbl.org
John McCutcheon Concert
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Fine Arts Center (Mahtomedi High School), 8000 75th St. N.
Details: Performance by Grammy-nominated master instrumentalist, powerful singer-songwriter, storyteller, activist, and author. See ticket information online.
Contact: wildwoodartistseries.com
What the Constitution Means to Me
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Groundbreaking play is a testament to how the country’s founding document shapes our lives today. Content advisory applies. Minnesota ACLU chapter will deliver pre-show talk before show. See ticket information online.
Contact: lakeshoreplayers.org
American Legion Auxiliary 168 Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20
Where: American Legion 168, 2210 3rd St., White Bear Lake
Details: Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767
Contact:sharon6582@aol.com
Fall Fest
When: Sept. 21-23
Where: Downtown White Bear Lake
Details: Celebrate the harvest season with a ladies night out event, Scarecrown Stroll, live music, Polka & Pumpkins in the Park from 1-4 Saturday, and restaurant and store specials.
Contact: downtownwhitebearlake.com
