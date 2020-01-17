Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Snow likely. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.