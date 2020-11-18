Gary LaRue sang outside the Indulge Salon in downtown White Bear Lake (and warmed up near a fire pit) during a Holiday Open House Thursday, Nov. 12. The event featured specials, promotions, and refreshments at a variety of unique local shops and restaurants. It was the first in a series of holiday events designed to showcase and promote locally owned and operated businesses while still observing recommended COVID-19 precautions.

