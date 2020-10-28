Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura urged people to “vote your heart and conscience,” during a press conference in Dellwood for third-party independent presidential candidate Brock Pierce. He also shared his disappointment with Americans who were unwilling to wear masks as a protective measure in a pandemic, saying that if Americans had refused to make sacrifices during WWII, “Hitler would have won.” 

