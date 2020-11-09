In preparation for Veterans Day commemorations, volunteers placed updated paver stones  at the memorial, adjacent Keep-Zimmer VFW Post 1782.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, a small ceremony is planned for Veteran’s Day at the site featuring an honor guard.

Thirty three White Bear Lake area residents who died in combat during WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Iraq Freedom are honored at the monument.

The VFW post is named in honor of Gerald Keep, who died of the flu while serving during WWI and Ernest W. Zimmer, who was killed in action on Sept. 28, 1918 and is interned at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne, France.

Military combat deceased who resided in the White Bear Lake Area

World War I Dead

Ernest W. Zimmer (VFW named Keep-Zimmer Post 1782 in his honor)

Killed In Action 9/28/1918 – Interned – Plot D, Row 20, Grave 30, Meuse -Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne, France.

World War II Dead

William A. Reed

John H. Richardson

Vern J. Campbell

Richard R. Houle

Thomas C. Riebel

William F. Karth

Richard E. Dufrene

Roger J. Benson

Warren G. Oaks

Donald C. McGeary

Robert G. Mattlin

Allen L. Nederkorn

Robert I. Anderson

William G. White

Edward H. Brandl

Ronald J. Perron

Douglas A. Chambers

Elmer T. Marcotte

Rober G. Greene

Kenneth E. Lair

Marvin N. Handlos

Robert I. Speckman

Korean War Dead

Gerald R. Larson

John W. Morris

Joseph J. Kostuch

Vietnam War Dead

Jerry N. Ellis

Jerrold P. Smith

Allen R. Meldahl

John F. Rielly

Jerome F. Lavassur

James F. Uttermark

Ronald A. Krebsbach

Operation Iraq Freedom War Dead

Eldon D. Arcand

Source: VFW Keep-Zimmer Post 1782

 

