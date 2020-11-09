In preparation for Veterans Day commemorations, volunteers placed updated paver stones at the memorial, adjacent Keep-Zimmer VFW Post 1782.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, a small ceremony is planned for Veteran’s Day at the site featuring an honor guard.
Thirty three White Bear Lake area residents who died in combat during WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Iraq Freedom are honored at the monument.
The VFW post is named in honor of Gerald Keep, who died of the flu while serving during WWI and Ernest W. Zimmer, who was killed in action on Sept. 28, 1918 and is interned at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne, France.
Military combat deceased who resided in the White Bear Lake Area
World War I Dead
Ernest W. Zimmer (VFW named Keep-Zimmer Post 1782 in his honor)
Killed In Action 9/28/1918 – Interned – Plot D, Row 20, Grave 30, Meuse -Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne, France.
World War II Dead
William A. Reed
John H. Richardson
Vern J. Campbell
Richard R. Houle
Thomas C. Riebel
William F. Karth
Richard E. Dufrene
Roger J. Benson
Warren G. Oaks
Donald C. McGeary
Robert G. Mattlin
Allen L. Nederkorn
Robert I. Anderson
William G. White
Edward H. Brandl
Ronald J. Perron
Douglas A. Chambers
Elmer T. Marcotte
Rober G. Greene
Kenneth E. Lair
Marvin N. Handlos
Robert I. Speckman
Korean War Dead
Gerald R. Larson
John W. Morris
Joseph J. Kostuch
Vietnam War Dead
Jerry N. Ellis
Jerrold P. Smith
Allen R. Meldahl
John F. Rielly
Jerome F. Lavassur
James F. Uttermark
Ronald A. Krebsbach
Operation Iraq Freedom War Dead
Eldon D. Arcand
Source: VFW Keep-Zimmer Post 1782
