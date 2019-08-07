Giant concrete utility pipes were buried this week along County State Aid Highway 12. Once the utility work is done, the contractor will start rebuilding the roadway. The Wildwood Road/Mahtomedi Avenue/CSAH 12 intersection closed Aug. 5 and traffic detours are set up. Highway 12 is closed from Highway 244 to Warner Avenue. Local businesses remain open. Veterans Park is available for parking.
From Aug. 2 Washington County public works update
