Two White Bear Lake McDonald's will funds for Officer Sheak Feb. 15

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Two McDonald's restaurants will raise funds to support White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak and his family as he continues to recover from being shot multiple times last month.
The McDonald’s sites at 4950 Highway 61 and 2070 County Road E East will donate 25% of sales that take place from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to the Beyond the Call of Duty Fund.
The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) of Minneapolis recently created the fund to support Sheak and his family following his on-duty injuries Jan. 24. Sheak is also a board member of the foundation.
“This is just a small token of our respect for Officer Sheak and all of the police officers who protect our community on a daily basis,” said Terry McBride, owner of the McDonald’s located on Highway 61. “We feel this is a way for the community to show its appreciation for one of our own.”
Members of the White Bear Lake Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to express their gratitude to customers.
“We are extremely proud to have two McDonald’s restaurants in White Bear Lake stepping up to support Ryan,” said Suzanne Holt, president and chief executive officer of TFLF. “Ryan is a great person, police officer and board member, and we are humbled by the support he is being shown.”
Since its inception in late 2018, TFLF has supported law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and members of the National Guard across Minnesota to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between responders’ deaths and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders, which is not included in department budgets.
To date, TFLF has paid out $328,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.
“You just never know when one of Minnesota’s 60,000 first responders will be in need of support,” said Holt. “What happened to our friend and colleague further emphasizes the need to look out for and support all of those men and women who work tirelessly to protect us.”
Restaurant owners Courtney Henry and McBride hope that as a result of the restaurants’ donations on Feb. 15, community residents will better understand the sacrifices all first responders make.
“We want to raise dollars to support this officer, but we also want to raise awareness,” McBride said.
“Often, we take our law enforcement officers for granted. We want to use this night as a way to make sure people understand how lucky our community is to be protected by such great people.”
