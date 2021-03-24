The second of two Sap to Syrup events this season, featuring a naturalist guided tour, tree tapping, maple crafts, treats and sugar shack sap boiling is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 with preregistered start times at Noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Find event registration at www. ramseycounty.us/residents/parks-recreation/tamarack-nature-center.
