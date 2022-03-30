World-class chainsaw artist Aya Blaine recently returned to finish working on the elaborate tree sculpture, featuring wildlife and various Minnesota icons, she started last fall. She plans to work on surface carvings and detail and hopes to complete the work on the cottonwood tree outside Cabin 61 near Little Goose Lake sometime later this week.
How would you rank this Minnesota winter?
It's been a weather rollercoaster so far this winter, with strings of days with well below average temperatures followed by a day or two of relative warming, piles of snow and record high winds. Minnesota is known for having harsh winters. How would you compare this winter to years past?
