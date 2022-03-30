World-class chainsaw artist Aya Blaine recently returned to finish working on the elaborate tree sculpture, featuring wildlife and various Minnesota icons, she started last fall. She plans to work on surface carvings and detail and hopes to complete the work on the cottonwood tree outside Cabin 61 near Little Goose Lake sometime later this week.

