Hundreds of tree saplings were recently distributed at the White Bear Lake Area High School Environmental Club hosted Earth Day/Arbor Day tree sale. The students distributed approximately 400 white spruce, red oak and red maple saplings just in time for Arbor Day, which is officially the last Friday in April. One of the goals of the project is to help offset paper usage in the school district and to reduce the carbon footprint. The next group project the Environmental Club will be undertaking is a courtyard, Peace Garden cleanup at South Campus on Saturday, May 14. — Photos by Paul Dols

