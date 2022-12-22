Several waves of mostly heavy, wet snow recently fell on the area, adding extra shoveling duties, but also creating an idyllic looking winter landscape just in time for Christmas.
Cold arctic air, 30 degrees below the average temperature, and high winds arrived following the snowfall creating a challenged environment for driving and other outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.