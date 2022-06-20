Supporters were recently welcomed to an open house at the This Old Horse facilities, located just north of Bald Eagle Lake in Hugo. Rep. Ami Wazlawik was among the visitors attending the event. She sponsored legislation to allow a portion of the Breeder’s Fund to be allocated for racehorse retirement. The new legislation will help fund food, veterinary care, and other necessities. The animals can be trained to serve as therapy horses, police horses, and more, after their racing careers are over. Find more information at thisoldhorse.org.
— Photos by Paul Dols
