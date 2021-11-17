Remaining performances of the White Bear Lake Area High School fall production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” are Nov. 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. at WBLAHS - North Campus, 5045 Division Ave., White Bear Lake. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased at bit.ly/wblwoodstickets.
