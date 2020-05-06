Take your mother: Fishing opener

Local anglers will be heading out on their favorite lakes for the start of the annual Minnesota fishing season for walleye, sauger and northern pike on Saturday, May 9. Coinciding with Mother’s Day, the DNR is also promoting a Take a Mom Fishing Weekend May 9 –10. Mothers who are residents of Minnesota can fish without a license for species that have open fishing seasons.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

