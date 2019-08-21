Cooled by a steady breeze off of White Bear Lake, Abe Townley, Jacob Dalhoff and Shea Niccumb adjust some of their equipment while hanging in hammocks in West Park near Memorial Beach Saturday, Aug. 17. The hammock enthusiasts said that the straps are designed so they do not damage the tree's protective layer of bark.
Latest News
- Hometown artist performs on local stage
- Council talks taxes, development
- Water Gremlin to voluntarily discontinue DCE use until vapor mitigation system operational
- Celebrating tradition at Heritage Days
- Swinging lakeside hangout
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Alumni, students lead, learn art of theater
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Trail work underway for perimeter path around White Bear Lake
- Duke’s Poutine: A family concession stand
- Water Gremlin stands its ‘contaminated’ ground
- Plumbers organize to help Circle Pines resident
- Suspect charged after double burglary in Shoreview
- Vadnais Sports Complex nets new dome
- Boaters beware: Water patrol may be watching
- New espresso trailer serves up something for everyone
- Rare Mustang resurfaces 50 years after rolling off factory floor
- Council shows support for next city administrator
Images
Videos
Commented
- White Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history (4)
- Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’ (2)
- Give me a home where the butterflies roam (1)
- Constituents crowd Emmer's town hall to talk health care, environment (1)
- Water Gremlin not happy with pollution control equipment (1)
- Bear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 program (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.