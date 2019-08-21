Swinging lakeside hangout

Cooled by a steady breeze off of White Bear Lake, Abe Townley, Jacob Dalhoff and Shea Niccumb adjust some of their equipment while hanging in hammocks in West Park near Memorial Beach Saturday, Aug. 17. The hammock enthusiasts said that the straps are designed so they do not damage the tree's protective layer of bark.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Cooled by a steady breeze off of White Bear Lake, Abe Townley, Jacob Dalhoff and Shea Niccumb adjust some of their equipment while hanging in hammocks in West Park near Memorial Beach Saturday, Aug. 17. The hammock enthusiasts said that the straps are designed so they do not damage the tree's protective layer of bark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.