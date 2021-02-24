Dozens of youth hockey players from around the metro area participated in the U8 Hockey Jamboree hosted by White Bear Lake at the outdoor rinks in Podvin Park. Players between the ages of 6-8 from Blaine, Forest Lake, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, Stillwater, St. Paul, White Bear Lake and Woodbury played in the relatively milder temperatures and sunshine that followed an arctic cold snap last week. Organizers reported that several items were donated from local businesses for raffle and two food trucks on site during the event donated a percentage of their profits. 100% of the proceeds goes directly back to White Bear Lake Hockey.

