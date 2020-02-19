St. Jude of the Lake Catholic School students demonstrated various tasks and procedures related to the maintenance of the aquaponics project underway in the science lab at the school. Student responsibilities include changing the water twice a week and making sure the plants are receiving the proper amount of light and water.
