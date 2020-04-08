Still sewing at 99

Cerenity Care Center resident Ellie Fredricksen is busy sewing cloth face masks for staff at the White Bear Lake facility. Daughter Peg Black, who is director of community development at the care center, said her mother has lived in White Bear Lake more than 90 years. Fredricksen turned 99 on April 6.
“Ellie has always loved to sew and continues working on projects every day,” Black said. “Now she has taken to the cause of making face masks. It keeps her busy during our shelter in place and she feels she is contributing to helping the community during difficult times.
“Like other community elders, Ellie has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and the polio and chicken pox epidemics. She says ‘We will get through this too.’”
