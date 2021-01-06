Dozens of local residents celebrated the first day of the new year with invigorating slides down a hill at Lakewood Hills Park in White Bear Lake. Along with taking turns on the sliding hill, they also engaged in a variety of other outdoor activities at the popular city park including skiing, dog walking and visits to the snow-covered playground area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.