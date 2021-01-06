Dozens of local residents celebrated the first day of the new year with invigorating slides down a hill at Lakewood Hills Park in White Bear Lake. Along with taking turns on the sliding hill, they also engaged in a variety of other outdoor activities at the popular city park including skiing, dog walking and visits to the snow-covered playground area.
