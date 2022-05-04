Local photographer Alyssa Boldischar captured images of the American white pelicans that landed on the north side of Bald Eagle Lake as they made their way from wintering in the Gulf of Mexico to breeding grounds in northern and western Minnesota lakes. There were reportedly hundreds of pelicans that stayed about a week. According to the Minnesota DNR, the American white pelican is one of Minnesota’s largest birds with a length of 3.9-5.9 ft. and a wingspan of 7.8-9.5 ft.  — Alyssa Boldischar | Contributed

