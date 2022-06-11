The Alex brothers of Mounds View both had some success in the state Class AA singles tournament Thursday and Friday at the University of Minnesota.
Christo Alex, a senior, won his first-round match over Elk River’s Cullen Brown 6-1, 6-3. He lost to Edina’s Matthew Fullerton 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.
Emmanuel Alex, a freshman, lost in the first round but came back to capture the consolation championship. Edina’s Nolan Ranger beat him 2-6, 6-0, 7-4. First-round losers enter consolation rounds. Alex defeated Becker’s Zach Bengtson 6-0, 6-0; Lakeville North’s Anthony Scheglowski 6-0, 6-0; and Wayzata’s Jayho Hong 6-1, 2-6, 11-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.