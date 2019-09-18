The Mahtomedi Zephyrs got goals from six different players, and assists from six more, on back-to-back evenings, in defeating Como Park and Henry Sibley, each 3-0, both away games.
Scoring for the Zephyrs (5-2-1) against Como Park (8-2) were Rachel McCleery (assist from Erika Broten), Jenna Eitel (from Audrey Barry) and Katelyn Beulke (from Abbey Grabow). The Zephyrs permitted just one shot on goal, stopped by Megan Lisowy.
Scoring against Henry Sibley (4-4-2) were Anna Wagner (from Mickenzie Mireault), Lauren Heinsch (from Lanie Padelford) and Katelyn Beulke (from from Lily Lindquist). Lisowy made eight saves.
All five Mahtomedi wins have been shutouts. The Zephyrs are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A behind Hill-Murray.
