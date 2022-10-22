The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, three-time defending champions. are the No. 1 seed for the state Class 2A girls soccer tournament. The Zephyrs face Winona in the first round Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.. at Farmington. In their bracket, No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces No. 5 Monticello. In the opposite bracket are No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman, and No. 3 Mankato East vs. Cloquet-Carleton. The semifinals will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Mahtomedi would play in the earlier game. The finals will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.