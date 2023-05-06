Three Mahtomedi senior luminaries formally signed with college teams in a ceremony Friday at the high school.
Will Underwood, basketball guard who scored 18.9 points per game as a senior on a 25-4 team, and 24 ppg as a sophomore (he injured his junior year), signed as a preferred walk-on with Wake Forest in North Carolina. Underwood will be the first Zephyr cager to go directly to a major Division I team out of high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.