Mahtomedi lost its first-round game in the state lacrosse tournament to Prior Lake 10-6 on Tuesday at Stillwater. (No details are available at this posting. The Press was covering Mahtomedi teams in the state golf tournament and in the state baseball tournament. No statistics were posted online other than the score.) Mahtomedi (12-5) now faces Moorhead on Thursday, 1 p.m., in White Bear Lake.
