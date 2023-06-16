Mahtomedi lost to the Moorhead Spuds 6-4 in the state lacrosse tournament consolation round on Thursday, ending the Zephyrs season. That game was played in White Bear Lake. The Zephyrs, who lost to Prior Lake 19-6 in the first round Tuesday in Stillwater, finished with a 12-6 record.
Latest News
- Zephyrs lose to Moorhead 6-4 at state tourney, end season
- June is National Cancer Survivor Month
- Capitol recap: Area legislators reflect on session
- The Citizen: E-edition, June 15, 2023
- Hugo Police Reports
- Girls golf: Cougars' Allen in middle of pack at state
- Boys golf: Mahtomedi takes 4th place at state, Wilson 11th
- Golf: Three Bear golfers in state meet; 7th-grader Easton places 28th
Most Popular
Articles
- Whistleblowers file suit of their own against hockey association
- Roma building sells to equestrian store owner
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Prost!
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- 2023 Hunt for the Golden Spike
- Letters to the Editor
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Zephyrs lose to Prior Lake in state lacrosse
- Rotary recognizes hotel worker for rescuing sex trafficking victim
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 22
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.