Mahtomedi’s first state tournament appearance in volleyball ended with a sixth-place finish as the Zephyrs lost to Detroit Lakes 3-0 in the consolation finals on Saturday morning. The Lakers rolled to a 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 win over the Zephyrs. Mahtomedi lost to Grand Rapids 3-0 and beat DeLaSalle 3-0 previously. They finished with a 25-7 and the program’s first conference and section titles. Ten seniors played their final game.
Zephyrs lose to Detroit Lakes în 5th-place game at state
