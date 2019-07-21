Colin Hagstrom, Mahtomedi lacrosse face-off specialist, has committed to the University of Maryland, one of the nation's top college programs.
According to testudotimes.com, a Maryland Terrapins fan site, Maryland secured a commitment from Hagstrom on July 12.
Hagstrom, a midfielder, was a coaches association all-state pick in the 2019 season, and was also Mahtomedi’s lone all-state tournament pick this year. He won over 80 percent of his faceoffs, scored 15 goals and collected 215 ground ball in the season.
Hagstrom helped Mahtomedi reach four state tournaments — two each in lacrosse and hockey. The Zephyrs placed fifth in the state lacrosse tournament and third in the hockey tournament his senior year.
He took part in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic Underclass Tournament from June 27-30 in Baltimore, and “was arguably the most dominant face-off man,” according to Ty Xanders of the Inside Lacrosse web site.
“[Hagstrom] showcased a variety of exits at the X, and was able to go forward against numerous Division I commits,” Inside Lacrosse noted.
“When he did lose a draw, his tenacity and ability really shined through as he stayed on and played aggressive on-ball defense, which led to numerous turnovers.”
Maryland was NCAA champion in 2017. Under coach Josh Tillman, the Terrapins have a .714 winning percentage in eight seasons.
