After a high school sports career together with one rollicking adventure after another, Ethan Loss and Jordan Hull are moving on to the next phases of their lives by joining their respective college teams this month.
The Press asked the Mahtomedi duo to take a look back before departing.
Loss and Hull were standouts on Zephyr teams that reached four state tournaments in four tries, and played in state championship games in baseball (they won) and football (they were runners-up). It might well have been six state tourneys if not for the pandemic.
“We go back to sixth grade, when I moved in from North St. Paul,” said Loss, who will play football at Butler University in Indiana as a wide receiver. “We’ve had good teams all along.”
“We’ve been friends and teammates for so long,” said Hull, who’ll play baseball at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount as an outfielder. “We’ve always pushed each other.”
Their first team together, in baseball, went to a Triple-A state tournament in sixth grade. “We were about a 30th seed, and we made it all the way to the semifinals,” Loss said. That was portent of things to come, for sure.
On their last team together, baseball this spring, the Zephyrs had a terrific defensive outfield with Loss in center, Hull in right, and high-potential freshman Ethan Felling in left.
Entering state as defending Class 3A champs, they were not able to repeat, losing to Grand Rapids 3-2 in the first round, but came back with two lopsided victories to cap their careers with a fifth-place finish.
“It was a letdown, sure, because we wanted to win it again,” Hull said, “but, at the same time, we had to be grateful; most players never even get to one state tournament.”
As juniors, they helped the Zephyrs cruise though the state tourney with two shutout wins and a 20-3 finals rout of Grand Rapids at Target Field.
“The state tournament that we won, that was a dream come true, and the biggest achievement of my life so far,” said Hull. He credited senior pitchers Tony Neubeck and Luke Loughlin for leading them.
Loss batted .449 in the state championship season with 37 runs, 28 stolen bases and 18 runs-batted-in. Hull hit .335 with 26 runs, 15 RBI’s and seven steals. As seniors, Hull batted .422 with 20 RBI’s, 21 runs and 22 steals, and Loss hit .369 with 32 runs, 16 extra-base hits, 19 RBI’s and 19 steals.
Loss, always an outstanding baserunner, said one of his top memories was sliding home head-first on a close play on a passed ball for the walk-off winning run in the section finals against Hill-Murray his junior year.
Other Loss highlights: “Our sophomore year, we were 2-6 in the regular (football) season. Tartan was unbeaten and thought it was their year. We beat them in the section finals (28-27). That’s definitely one of my biggest thrills, along with playing in two state championship games.”
Hull was one of the top rushers in Mahtomedi football history. He scored 18 touchdowns as a senior while carrying 173 times for 1,197 yards. In his career, he rolled up 2,256 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in 25 games.
Loss, meanwhile, missed the entire regular season, pulling a hamstring on a punt return in the season opener. He returned for playoffs and made a huge impact, catching 20 passes from Charles Brandt for 397 yards and three touchdowns in five games. In his career, Loss snagged 36 passes for 799 yards, an average of 22 yards per catch, and 13 touchdowns.
With Loss’s big-play receiving added to the ground game led by Hull, the Zephyrs mowed down Rochester Mayo 42-20 and Robbinsdale Cooper 34-7 to reach the Prep Bowl, where they fell to a supremely talented Mankato West squad 24-10.
The Prep Bowl was their biggest stage ever, with the statewide TV audience. “Playing at U.S. Bank was amazing,” Loss said. “We looked around and it felt unreal to be there. But when the game started, it was just football.”
Loss also had an outstanding baseball experience after his junior year, helping the Minnesota Icemen win a 150-team AAU national tournament. He hit .355 with 11 steals in 10 games while playing several positions, including pitcher.
Still, the football playoffs changed Loss’s mind about his college sport: “I always planned on baseball in college, but I decided that I like football a lot, too, after I had a pretty good end of the season, and I sent out some film to colleges.”
They also played basketball together until Loss dropped out in 10th grade; he had some knee trouble and decided it was best to rest between football and baseball. Hull stuck with basketball and was backup guard on a 19-9 team this winter that had five starters from a talented junior group.
Loss and Hull were part of a solid Class of 2022 with teammates including multi-sport athletes Billy Arlandson, Nicholas Beiersdorf, Quinn Walek, Dominic Rohrer, Kai Sather, Caden Donahue, and Roan Appert. “We had a good core group through high school,” Loss said. “We connected really well with each other.”
Their big regrets were missing the entire baseball season as sophomores (“We would’ve had a great baseball team that year,” Loss said) and football playoffs their junior year (“I think we were good enough to win it,” said Hull) both due to Covid. They did play five regular-season games that year but the starters had to sit the sixth and final game due to Covid precautions.
This summer, Loss is not playing baseball, for the first time in his life, working out for college Football instead. Hull, meanwhile, played for 507s Baseball Academy, a town team for college players.
And now, it’s just about time to go.
“I’m a little bit sad about leaving. I’ll miss everybody I grew up with and played with,” Loss said. “But I think college will be super exciting.”
