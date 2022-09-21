A girls soccer star and a 1950’s twins tandem were inducted into the Mahtomedi Zephyrs Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Zephyrs football game.
Brittany (Henry) Voeller, Class of 2009, was Minnesota’s Ms. Soccer as a senior and collected her third state team championship that year. Her 23rd goal of the season was the state finals game-winner. Also in softball, track, and basketball, she collected 11 letters. She played college soccer at Mankato. Married with two sons, she lives in Eagan and works in franchising for Dominoes Pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.